Towerfall's PC release will bring new content, including singleplayer mode

By

As previously announced , the PC version of the Towerfall - the Ouya's 2D multiplayer archery battler - will feature plenty of new content. At the time, it hadn't been revealed what that would entail, but in a recent interview, the game's creator Matt Thorson has pierced through the confusion with a round-up of potential features - including new towers and a singleplayer campaign.

"I'm already testing a bunch of new content for the Versus mode," Thorson told ShackNews . "There's two new towers, some new powerups, archers, and variants, and a bunch of balance changes. I'm also planning a fully fleshed-out single player mode for players who don't have friends to play versus mode with. It's going to be a massive update. I can't wait to see how people react."

Thorson doesn't go as far as revealing a release date, but estimates the game should be ready in a couple of months. He also reveals that he'd like to create Mac and Linux versions too, saying that "tech-wise they look possible".

You can read the full interview over at ShackNews .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
