Total War: Warhammer series gets totally good discounts in Fanatical Sega sale

Fanatical's Sega Week Sale is live, bringing discounts to Sonic, Bayonetta, Vanquish, Total War: Warhammer, and a number of the publisher's other franchises. The latter series has a particularly good showing today—with big savings on both games and their expansions.

Total War: Warhammer, for example, is the storefront's 24-hour daily Star Deal. At 77 percent off it costs £9.19/your regional equivalent—but only for as long as stocks last. Once that's spent, the first Games Workshop/Total War collaboration costs £16.99 with 57 percent off. Likewise, a bunch of the original's DLC is on sale, my favourite of which is Call of the Beastmen. With 35 percent off, it now comes in at £9.09.

Onto Total Warhammer 2. With a 33 percent discount, its base game is going for £26.66. Its Rise of the Tomb Kings DLC is discounted 25 percent and costs £10.49. I enjoyed Tom's words on that earlier this year, and also enjoyed the following trailer.

If historical battles are more your cup of tea, though, Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia is going for 20 percent less its recommended sale price. Check out Fanatical's Total War discounts here, and its Sega Week Sale in full this way.

Stop by our contest for your chance to win over $600 worth of Sega goodies.