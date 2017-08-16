Total War: Warhammer 2 confirms the Skaven as fourth race

Total War: Warhammer 2's announcement trailer first aired back in March and—after showcasing High Elves, Dark Elves and Lizardmen at loggerheads—concluded with a rat nibbling on a corpse. Many speculated this, which features in the above trailer around the 2.28 mark, all but confirmed the Skaven as the turn-based-strategy's then unannounced fourth race. Today, Creative Assembly has confirmed this to be true.

Led to battle by Queek Headtaker and Lord Skrolk, the following cinematic shows the rat horde in blood-spilling action against the Lizardmen and Dark Elves.

"Their motives obscured, the devious Skaven are a highly numerous species who inhabit vast subterranean lairs," so says publisher Sega in a statement. "Now, their time of prophecy is upon us, and this verminous Race have emerged to spread pestilence and mayhem across the face of the New World."

And with that, the not-so-secret Skaven will now officially join the Lizardmen, High Elves and Dark Elves in battle when Total War: Warhammer 2 lands on September 28. Head this way for trailers of the other factions at war.