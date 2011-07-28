Total War: Shogun 2 DLC adds 10 new elite units

New £1.99 DLC for Total War: Shogun 2 has just been released, introducing 10 elite units for the game's various singleplayer and multiplayer game modes. These include a Bulletproof Samurai and a Marathon Monk, who sound amazing in themselves but who presumably later get together and give birth to a Seann William Scott "comedy" .

One of the nice things about being a games journalist is that very few of your co-workers have degrees relevant to their field. Instead, they have much more interesting degrees, like Rich's in Japanese History.

15:16:50: Graham: what can you tell me about the Sengoku Jidai?

15:17:41: Rich: it was the warring states period that lead to Tokugawa Ieyasu seizing power and 250 years of feudal peace?

15:18:25: Graham: Um. Are they a unit type?

15:19:27: Rich: No, the Sengoku Jidai was a period.

15:19:46: Graham: What's cool about Sengoku Jidai elite units?

15:20:33: Rich: They're new units and they're elite. Anything elite is cool.

Rich adds, "I also have a degree in what's cool."

The pack adds the Bulletproof Samurai, Marathon Monk, Hand Mortar, Heavy Gunner, Wako Raider, Mounted Gunner, Hattori clan Bandit, the Long-Yari Ashigaru, the Fire Cavalry and the Daikyu samurai. Each is available with a different clan, and you can find out details about them at the DLC's Steam store page .