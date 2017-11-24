Total War: Arena kicks off free week from today

Total War: Arena launched its first trailer back in May 2015, announced a new publishing deal with Wargaming in 2016, and outlined a provisional development roadmap earlier this year.
Now ready to "move beyond the first phase of Closed Beta", Arena is hosting a free week—set to commence later today (4am PT/12noon GMT) and run through Monday, December 4 (1am PT/9am GMT).
Creative Assembly says no codes are required to get involved, however prospective players will require a Wargaming.net account ahead of time. The developer also points new players towards this FAQ.
Throughout the Open Week, expect the following limited-time bonuses (All of which run from 6am PT/2pm GMT):
- Nov 24—Dec 4: +50% XP and +50% Silver when playing in a party.
- Nov 24—Nov 27: +50% XP and +50% Silver for each battle.
- Nov 27—Dec 1: +100% XP and +100% Silver for each victory.
- Dec 1—Dec 4: +50% XP and +50% Silver for each battle.