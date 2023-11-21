Toss a coin to Destiny 2, because Witcher-inspired armor and cosmetics are coming next week

If you've ever thought to yourself that Geralt of Rivia would make a really great guardian in Destiny 2, I have good news: Bungie and CD Projekt have teamed up to create all-new Witcher-inspired Destiny 2 cosmetics, including armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, a new ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher.

The Geralt-inspired gear is set to go live on November 28, with the start of Season of the Wish. You can see the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock outfits in all their glory in the image below—click the X in the upper-right corner for a full-resolution look.

(Image credit: Bungie (Twitter))

So what do you think? The Witcher inspiration is particularly overt in the Titan armor, but I can't say any of them really knock my socks off. I think it would've been fun to see a more direct lift from The Witcher 3: Cat armor for Hunters, say, and a full Bear armor set for Titans. Then again, I'm definitely more of a Witcher fan than a Destiny guy, so there's no doubt some bias at play there.

Reaction from the Destiny 2 community is also mixed. Destiny "Lore Daddy" MyNameIsByf captured much of the sentiment on Twitter, saying, "I still don’t know how to feel about anything monetisation shaped in Destiny atm… Concept for the armour is neat. Wish the circumstances weren’t absolutely awful. :/"

That's presumably a reference to the current state of affairs at Bungie, which recently laid off numerous employees, including some well-loved veterans, amidst a reported sharp decline in Destiny 2 players, and revenues, following the release of the Lightfall expansion.

Bungie also announced that November 24 will see the start of the Bungie Store's biggest sale of the year, which will see "relaunches limited quantities of previously retired Bungie Rewards." Anyone who springs for items will be given the new Wishing Well emblem for free. (Well, "free" except for the cost of whatever you're purchasing.)

What I really like about this sale, though, is the promo line: Savathun's Spire of Savings!

(Image credit: Bungie)

If that doesn't give you serious "By Grabthar's Hammer" vibes, I don't know what to tell you.

Details on pricing for Destiny 2's new Witcher-themed cosmetics hasn't been announced, but it's a safe bet that it will come in at the same price as the Assassin's Creed crossover armor that dropped last year. That went for 2,000 Silver per set, which works out to about $20 each—not cheap by any sure. For now, we'll have to wait and see to be sure—I've reached out to Bungie to ask and will update if I receive a reply.