Toshiba's 5TB 7200RPM hard drive is just $100 right now

(Image credit: Toshiba)

It's great to have an SSD as your primary system drive, but if you want to store your entire Steam game collection locally, or maybe for backups and other such precautions, grabbing a cheaper spinning hard disk or two as secondary drives might be a good option. Now you can grab Toshiba's 5TB X300 Performance hard drive for just $99.99 from Newegg, a savings of $30 from the usual price.

This is a 3.5-inch 7,200 RPM hard drive, meaning it's basically as fast as spinning hard disks get—nowhere near as fast as SSDs, but good enough for storing games on (and other files you might not have room for on your main drive). It also has a 128 MB cache and a 2-year warranty from Toshiba.