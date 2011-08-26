Torchlight 2 gets fourth class and $20 price tag

The Embermage is the fourth role to be revealed for Torchlight 2. The magic user joins the Berserker, the Outlander and the Engineer as the final character class, and can wield the power of the elements against Torchlight 2's enemies. The elements of fire, ice and lightning, that is, not Boron, Potassium and Hydrogen and the like, though a mage with mastery over the periodic table is an intriguing idea.

Joystiq also reports that Runic have decided on a price point for Torchlight 2: $20. The same cost as the first game. The budget price tag means that "everyone who wants to play Torchlight 2 will be able to comfortably afford to do so," says Runic Games CEO, Max Schaefer, "and they'll be able to play with their friend online or via a LAN, or play single player offline, all with no further purchase."

Still no release date yet, sadly, but Torchlight 2 is still set to come out this year. It's an exciting prospect. One that many consider to be the main rival to Blizzard's upcoming colossus, Diablo 3, which will almost certainly carry a full sized price tag, and won't support LAN play .