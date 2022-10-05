Today's Wordle 473 answer and hint: Wednesday, October 5

Audio player loading…

Fresh tips, helpful tricks, and even full guides made to help you with today's Wordle are all waiting for you below, and if you would just like to see the answer to the October 5 (473) puzzle with the minimum amount of fuss then you'll find that here too.

This one felt a little trickier as I was going through it than it actually was, the mix of yellows and one vital green revealing themselves in a way that made visualising the final answer difficult—I was overthinking something that turned out to be quite simple.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Wednesday, October 5

You'll need to think of different types of land to get today's answer. This is the sort of low-lying area that's soggy and boggy all the time—and it's not covered in water-loving trees but tall grasses instead. There's just one vowel to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 473 answer?

Some days are tougher than others. The answer to the October 5 (473) Wordle is MARSH.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 4: BOUGH

BOUGH October 3: STING

STING October 2: TWINE

TWINE October 1: LEAVE

LEAVE September 30: SCORN

SCORN September 29: SCALD

SCALD September 28: USURP

USURP September 27: SOGGY

SOGGY September 26: BRISK

BRISK September 25: ADMIT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.