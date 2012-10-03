Today's other news: Guild Wars 2 gets patched, War of the Roses releases

It isn't a long list today, but it's a good lookin' list. Guild Wars 2 was patched, War of the Roses was released, and YouTube videos want to be watched.
- War of the Roses is now available to all on Steam. Check out some of our recent impressions of the metal mosh pit while the review cooks.
- Here are the update notes for today's Guild Wars 2 patch. Spoiler: certain music now plays!
- Free-to-play shooter Guns And Robots got a trailer showing off its garage, where you stick guns on Number 5.
- The Apollo missions have been recreated in Kerbal Space Program, which is neat.
- Marvel Heroes closed beta registration has begun. This is the special "write your own joke" section of the list, by the way.