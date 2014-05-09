Titanfall DLC trailer takes you into the Swampland

"THWOMPBOOOSH!" That's the sound of Respawn dropping the very first batch of Titanfall DLC right into your lap. Called Expedition and launching later this month, the pack contains three maps: War Games is based in the memorable training simulator from the game's campaign. Runoff is, uh, watery. And Swampland—the star of a new 'making of' trailer—is set among the ruins of ancient alien technology. This is my favourite.

"It's been through years of twists and turns and false starts" says the map's lead designer, Chris Dionne. "With Swampland I tried to add a unique experience to Titanfall while staying true to the original themes of the level, like overwhelming nature and its intersection with technology. This was a level born of heavy experimentation and iteration."

You can watch how the map was designed here:

Expedition is free for those with a season pass. For those without, it's £10. And after that? Repsawn tease new burn cards, multiplayer modes, customisable titans, competitive rankings and daily challenges, as well as a removable HUD for easier video capture. Oh, and later we'll be getting so-called 'rifts' - weekly tweaks to existing modes.

But first, let's just get Expedition out the way, yeah?