Titanfall 2's very detailed system requirements tell you everything you need to know

We've been learning a lot about Titanfall 2 today: James got a chunk of hands-on time with the game's multiplayer, tossed up some new videos featuring different gameplay modes, and even gave us a look at the game's advanced video settings. And now, thanks to a new post on the Titanfall blog, we've got the full system requirements, complete with an explanation of what it all means.

First, the numbers, and the good news that you won't need a killer rig to play.

Minimum:

OS - Win 7/8/8.1/10 64bit

CPU - Intel Core i3-3600t or equivalent

RAM - 8GB

HDD Free Space - 45GB

GPU - NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

DirectX - 11

Internet Connection - 512Kbps or faster

Recommended:

OS - Win 7/8/8.1/10 64bit

CPU - Intel Core i5-6600 or equivalent

RAM - 16GB

HDD Free Space - 45GB

GPU - NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX - 11

Internet Connection - 512Kbps or faster

Ultra 4K60:

OS - Win 7/8/8.1/10 64bit

CPU - Intel Core i7-6700k or equivalent

RAM - 16GB

HDD Free Space - 45GB

GPU - NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080 8GB

DirectX - 11

Internet Connection - 512Kbps or faster

Interestingly, producer Drew McCoy said you'll probably be able to run Titanfall 2 on an even lower-spec rig if you want to, although it may not play very well. “In the past minimum specs were literally the minimum bar to launch the game—your experience once in the game was probably not going to be ideal. Our goal for minimum PC specs on Titanfall 2 is that you can play at a 1600x900 resolution with most details turned on and average around 60fps,” he wrote. “We strongly believe that if you at least match the posted requirements you should have an excellent visual and gameplay experience playing the game, so don’t be alarmed if you boot it up and don’t need to turn all the settings to Low for playable framerates—our artists would actually like if you could see their work!"

The recommended spec, meanwhile, should enable 1920x1080 resolution with details “nearly maxed out” at an average of 60 fps or higher (2560x1440 will also be “very playable”), and Ultra 4K60 is what you'll need to hit 60 fps at 3840x2160—the fabled 4K resolution.

The blog post also includes a more detailed breakdown of the new technology used in the game (“Extra spicy temporal supersample anti-aliasing”), a full list of PC-specific features, a bit about anti-cheat measures, and even some benchmarking graphs. I'll be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a system requirements post as clear and comprehensive as this one. Contrition for leaving us out of the beta, perhaps?

Titanfall 2 comes out on October 28.