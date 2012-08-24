Thursday Hardware Deals - August 23, 2012

Every Thursday, we bring you a proud band of the best deals on PC hardware the Internet has to offer. If you're dropping frames and don't want to drop a lot of cash, you've come to the right place.
Newegg
Video Cards:
- EVGA GeForce GTX 670 2GB 256-bit GDDR5 Video Card - $400 (Normally $410)
- MSI Radeon HD 7970 3GB 384-bit GDDR5 Video Card - $480 (Normally $550)
MoBos:
- GIGABYTE GA-Z77MX-D3H LGA 1155 Intel Micro ATX Motherboard - $130 (Normally $140)
- ASUS P8Z77-V PRO LGA 1155 Intel ATX Motherboard - $208 (Normally $235)
HDDs/SSDs:
- Hitachi GST 0A39289 1TB 7200 RPM SATA 3 Hard Drive -Bare Drive - $70 (Normally $160)
- SanDisk Extreme 480GB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive - $360 (Normally $400)
TigerDirect
Memory:
- Patriot Viper 3 Extreme Performance Black Mamba 8GB Memory Module Kit - DDR3, 1600MHz - $25 (Normally $70)
Monitors :
- Samsung C23A750X 23" Widescreen LED Monitor - 1920 x 1080 (Refurbished) - $190 (Normally $400)
- Acer 23" Widescreen LED Monitor - 1920 x 1080 - $180 (Normally $200)
Microcenter
Cases and PSUs:
- TR2 Series 500 Watt ATX Power Supply - $40 (Normally $58)
- V3 Black Edition ATX Mid Tower Computer Case - $35 (Normally $45)
- HAF912 Mid Tower ATX Computer Case - $50 (Normally $70)
Video Cards:
- EVGA GeForce GTX 550 Ti 1024MB GDDR5 - $132 (Normally $170)
CPUs:
- Intel Core i5 3570K 3.4GHz LGA 1155 Processor - $190 (Normally $250)
- AMD FX 4100 Black Edition 3.6GHz Quad-Core Socket AM3+ Processor - $90 (Normally $130)
If you know of other places to find quality hardware on the cheap, be sure to share them with us in the comments. And let us know if there's a specific upgrade you're looking to make between now and next Thursday -- we'll keep an eye out for you!