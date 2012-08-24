Thursday Hardware Deals - August 23, 2012

Every Thursday, we bring you a proud band of the best deals on PC hardware the Internet has to offer. If you're dropping frames and don't want to drop a lot of cash, you've come to the right place.

Newegg

Video Cards:

MoBos:

HDDs/SSDs:

TigerDirect

Memory:

Monitors :

Microcenter

Cases and PSUs:

Video Cards:

CPUs:

If you know of other places to find quality hardware on the cheap, be sure to share them with us in the comments. And let us know if there's a specific upgrade you're looking to make between now and next Thursday -- we'll keep an eye out for you!