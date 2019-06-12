Thrustmaster's T-GT racing wheel is $250 off for today only

Thrustmaster makes some of the best racing wheels around, one of them being the T-GT wheel. For today only, B&H Photo has the wheel for $399.99—a reduction of $250 from the usual price.

The T-GT features a motor for linear Force Feedback and dynamic torque, a detachable leather-strapped wheel, four rotary selectors, two metal paddle shifters, and two mini sticks. In addition to PC compatibility, it also works with select PS4 games, including the F1 2019, Project Cars, The Crew, and Dirt Rally 2.0.

