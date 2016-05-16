Thrawn's Revenge 2 brings a deep Star Wars campaign to Sins of a Solar Empire

After being rudely thrown down a giant hole, the Emperor is dead. The Imperial Remnant must fight the rising New Republic and renegade Imperial forces if it wants to retain its grip on the galaxy. Step up Thrawn's Revenge 2, a total conversion mod for Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion that changes the game into a huge, detailed Star Wars scenario, complete with Star Wars fleets and rule changes.

The New Republic, Imperial Remnant, Empire of the Hand and the Pentastar Alignment are all playable in a universe that draws heavily from the Star Wars extended universe. Sins' UI has been completely reworked and new graphical effects added to simulate the war-torn period between the Battle of Endor and the Yuuzhan Vong war. A new system models ship degradation over time, and the mod lets you completely destroy planets, as is only appropriate.

This initial full release is designed to get the new factions up and running, but this the release is only the beginning. Deeper diplomacy is coming, and the mod team are looking at ways to integrate the major stories and heroes of the Star Wars universe.

"One of the biggest complaints about Ascendancy, especially from Imperial Civil War players, was the lack of a role characters and canon events played in the mod. Most of our work in this area has been saved for 1.1, from canonical map starts and 'militia' forces, to random events pulled from canon, and, yes, heroes," reads a post on the Thrawn's Revenge forums. Some of the rougher ship models are also due to be reworked, and a new upkeep system hopes to liven up Sins' endgame.

We haven't had a chance to play yet, but based on the quality of Thrawn's Revenge: Imperial Civil War, it's surely worth a look. Version 1.0 of Thrawn's Revenge 2 is available to download now from ModDB.