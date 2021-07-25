Popular

This week in PC Gaming: The Ascent, The Forgotten City, and cyberpunk kitties

By

The real cyberpunk game we've been waiting for.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week one of the best Skyrim mods finally gets a standalone release, we finally find out what's going on with that cyberpunk cat simulator, and some beloved Ace Attorney prequels hits the PC.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

James Davenport
James Davenport

James is stuck in an endless loop, playing the Dark Souls games on repeat until Elden Ring and Silksong set him free. He's a truffle pig for indie horror and weird FPS games too, seeking out games that actively hurt to play. Otherwise he's wandering Austin, identifying mushrooms and doodling grackles. 
See comments