This Week in PC Gaming: Call of Duty Vanguard, Unpacking, and Let's Build a Zoo

This week is all about World War 2, ethics in zookeeper, and decluttering your space.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it. 

This week we finally get a game about a forgotten war in Call of Duty Vanguard that's bringing a new campaign, zombies mode, and Warzone goodies. Unpacking is a lovely puzzle game about unpacking stuff. Let's Build a Zoo has you crossbreed adorable animals into adorable monsters. 

The PC gaming forecast is all about the release of Intel's 12th Gen CPUs that are available for pre-order starting now.  

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

Jorge Jimenez
Jorge Jimenez

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from headsets to game pads. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.
