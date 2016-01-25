Today only: get a year of PC Gamer for $16.72

For the rest of today, you can get a year's subscription to PC Gamer for just $16.72 by using the voucher JANSALE24 at checkout. Just head here to subscribe for this great price until 2AM PT.

PC Gamer is the world’s number one PC gaming magazine, and every issue is packed with a huge mix of games from every area of PC gaming as well as extensive hardware coverage. We've just increased the page count of each issue, too, to 116 to give you even more great content—get all of this sent to your door each month.



With every issue you will get:

Info on the games and hardware components you must buy

To see inside the making of games past and present

Huge features on everything from massive blockbuster titles to tomorrow's indie hits

Subscribe now and ensure you never miss an issue and make big savings.