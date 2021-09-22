This Valheim mod reverts all the changes Hearth and Home made to food

Change is inevitable, but that doesn't mean we don't still resist it. Valheim's Hearth and Home update changed the values of the various Viking meals we eat, but if you prefer food the way it was before the update then pull up your chair to the banquet table and get ready to gorge yourself.

A modder has reverted the changes Hearth and Home made to food. All of 'em.

The Hearth and Home Old Food Stats mod reverts the changes last week's patch made to your favorite foods like serpent stew, blood pudding, fish wraps, and every other meal you can cook. And it's not just meals, it's ingredients like carrots, mushrooms, and berries. Everything you can stuff down your Viking-hole has been revised to pre-H&H values.

If you're not aware, meals in Valheim typically granted buffs to health and stamina somewhat equally, meaning a few good meals could get both those status bars big and chonky. The Hearth and Home update narrowed the focus of most foods to favor (sometimes greatly) either health or stamina, making it more challenging to go into battle with both bars stacked. There was an official rebalance of that patch last week, but it's still been a big adjustment and lots of players (myself included) greatly prefer the original system.

Since the new meals added in the patch (like boar jerky, wolf skewers, and onion soup) don't have pre H&H stats, the modder added their own best guesses to the health and stamina values they might have provided if they'd been in the game all along.

And hey, if you want to create your own values for all the different food items, you can do that, too. A configuration manager is included so you can input your own stats for each meal. Pretty nifty!