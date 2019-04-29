This Sekiro live-action parody video made my day

I'd love to know what passers-by would make of the sight of this bunch creating this video. It recreates a couple of Sekiro's outstanding boss fights and features an idol made of people.

I love the attention to detail, like the state of the poor near-dead NPC, and the moment when Sekiro flexes as though the player has just tapped block while running around. Sekiro fights Lady Butterfly in what looks like an abandoned parking lot, and Gyoubu Oniwa rides a boxy horse, even managing to copy the boss' attack patterns.

I award additional bonus points for real life Shinobi candy, and very good use of authentic Sekiro UI and sound effects.

Hat tip to boogie-verstan on Reddit.