This Sapphire Vega 64 with three free games is $500 right now

AMD's lineup of high-end graphics cards, the Vega 56 and 64, are rarely available at competitive prices. That seems to finally be changing, as Sapphire's Nitro+ Vega 64 GPU is now $499.99 on Newegg, making it the cheapest custom Vega 64 currently available.

The RX Vega 64 is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1070 Ti, which is now priced around $450-500. The Vega 64 may not seem like a great deal in comparison, but this is a much better choice for anyone with a FreeSync monitor. The card also comes with three free games—Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control Origins.

You can buy the Sapphire Nitro+ RX Vega 64 from Newegg.