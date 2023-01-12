This MSI RTX 4070 Ti graphics card is actually at $799 MSRP right now

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 7,680 shaders | 2,610MHz boost | $799 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

What's this? A new GPU not only available available to buy, but at Nvidia's recommended retail? OK, at $799 this is still an expensive bit of kit. But it's a big improvement on GPUs going for two or three times over list. And the RTX 4070 Ti is a strong overall package, matching the old RTX 3090 standard bearer for pure raster performance and beating it at ray tracing while adding in the DLSS 3.0 goodness.

It's a week since Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (opens in new tab) went on sale. Not only can you still get hold of one, they're also available for the official launch price of $799.

That does rather imply that the new GPU isn't exactly flying off the shelves. But whatever the reason, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB does look like decent value from Newegg.

In terms of pure raster performance, it's a hair slower than the AMD Radeon RX 7900XT. But then that graphics card will cost you around $100 more. And the AMD GPU can't match the RTX 4070 Ti when it comes to ray-tracing grunt.

Then you have to factor in Nvidia's suite of DLSS technologies. Sure, AMD has its own frame generation technology in the works, but there's no firm date on when it will appear or how good it will be.

As an overall proposition, then, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB looks very appealing. In terms of alternatives at this rough price point, you can also choose from an RTX 3080 10GB (opens in new tab) from Nvidia's older Ampere generation for $699 and AMD's previous-gen RX 6950 XT (opens in new tab), again for $699.

On balance, we'd probably lean towards the 4070 Ti. It's a little more expensive than those two older boards. But it's a touch faster at conventional rendering and adds in that DLSS 3 goodness.

Whatever you fancy, it's nice to see that there is now a decent choice of GPUs available at vaguely sane price points. We'd still far rather see something compelling below $500. But things are moving in the right direction.