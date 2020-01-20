This Nvidia hotfix addresses crashing in The Witcher 3 and Modern Warfare

Nvidia has made available a 'hotfix' GPU driver (version 442.01) to address a trio of bugs affecting some GeForce setups, one of which causes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine to crash during a "specific cut scene."

I'm not sure which specific cut scene Nvidia is referring to, but if you're experiencing any crashing issues in the Blood and Wine expansion, it's worth installing the hotfix and crossing your fingers.

The hotfix also addresses an issue related to streaming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. When streaming gameplay using OBS, Nvidia says some GeForce setups randomly stop. This hotfix is supposed to cut out that annoying behavior.

Lastly, the 442.01 release addresses "minor stuttering" on SLI setups in combination with G-Sync. For the most part, we don't recommend investing in SLI (or Crossfire) these days, because support for multiple GPU setups has waned in recent years. But if you've already gone that route, this hotfix might be of interest.

Bear in mind that you will need to manually download and install the hotfix, which you can obtain here. Hotfixes are not made available through GeForce Experience, so if you already have the GeForce 441.87 driver installed, the utility will claim you're running the latest build.