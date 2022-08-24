This new 'rhythm fighting' game looks like Guitar Hero mashed up with Street Fighter

Audio player loading…

I can't say that I've ever wondered what would happen if I mashed Guitar Hero up with Street Fighter, but I strongly suspect that if I did, I'd end up with something quite a bit like God of Rock (opens in new tab), a new rhythm fighting game being developed by Modus Studios that was announced today at the Future Games Show (opens in new tab).

First things first: You are not the god of rock in God of Rock. That honor goes to a mysterious entity who, strictly for kicks, decides to resurrect the souls of the greatest musicians in history and make them do battle with one another. "Revitalized with new bodies and new powers, each musician will become a contestant in his game, battling it out with each other for musical supremacy on a global stage," developer Modus Studios said.

God of Rock will feature 12 "wildly different characters," eight stages, and more than 40 original songs at launch, with training and story modes, local and ranked online multiplayer, and a track editor that will enable players to modify the game's music. Each fighter has their own unique design, mechanics, and "harmonic attacks," which includes both normal attacks that soften up opponents, along with more complex special moves and devastating super attacks. While the fists are flying, players will also have to keep to the beat, which will become more challenging as the music grows more complex and difficult as the battle progresses.

It's a weird idea, but sometimes those are the best, or at least the most potentially interesting, and frankly if this means I get to watch Mozart beat Elvis' ass, I'm willing to give it a shot. God of Rock is set to come out in the winter of 2022, and you can find out more (and wishlist it, if you like) on Steam (opens in new tab).

And now, let us rock.