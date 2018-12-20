This motherboard with its own waterblock will set you back $900

The most expensive of the best gaming motherboards on Newegg is Gigabyte's Z390 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce, which owes its high price tag in part to the integrated all-in-one monoblock for easy entry into a liquid cooled PC. It costs $899.99, and that doesn't include shipping—that's $5.99 extra (unless you're a Premier member).

This motherboard first showed up on Gigabyte's website last week, though at the time, there was no mention of how much it would cost or when it would be available. Now we know.

Before anyone nitpicks the motherboard's status as the most expensive option on Newegg, we're talking about consumer boards only, and only those that are sold and shipped by Newegg. You can find even pricier options, but those are sold by third-party sellers.

While ultra expensive, to Gigabyte's credit, the monoblock looks rather nice (not $900 nice, but whatever). It extends from the top-left to the bottom-right and offers liquid cooling coverage for both the CPU and PCH (platform controller hub).

As you might expect on a $900 motherboard, premium features abound, such as reinforced PCIe slots, onboard Wi-Fi, GbE and 10GbE LAN connectivity, and robust power delivery. And for overclocking, it has a header to connect Gigabyte's OC Touch Panel, along with dual BIOSes in cases something goes wrong.

If you're going all out on something like this, don't forget to add a pair of Titan RTX cards to your shopping cart, at $2,499.99 a pop. Rent and food are overrated, right?