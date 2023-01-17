This modder won't stop adding Wallace from Wallace & Gromit into random games

Audio player loading…

The stop-motion duo Wallace and Gromit are one of the UK's finest exports and, even if it's been 15 years since A Matter of Loaf and Death, remain as beloved as ever. Wallace is a semi-bumbling inventor who loves cheese, while Gromit is his dog and the real brains of the operation. And now, for reasons known only to the mod's creator, Wallace is in Sonic Adventure 2 (among others).

The Wallace mod (opens in new tab) replaces the character model for Dr. Robotnik / Eggman and, as you can see, the walking gait is a very good fit for everyone's favourite Yorkshireman. The modder created this about seven months ago, and I came across it thanks to the Garbage Day newsletter (opens in new tab) and this video (opens in new tab) showing the limitless possibilities.

I don't know why either. I asked the mod's creator, who goes by the handle Hell Inspector, who wrote back: "Just something funny I wanted to do, I kind of [have] a thing for making strange character mods for certain games".

Hell Inspector's other work includes Wallace in The Simpsons Hit & Run (opens in new tab), Wallace in Mario Kart (opens in new tab), and Wallace as a fighter in Smash Bros (opens in new tab).