This mod ports Duke Nukem 3D into the Serious Sam 3 engine

Thanks to a duo of benevolent modders it's now possible to play the first episode of Duke Nukem 3D in the Serious Sam 3 engine. Dubbed Serious Duke 3D, it isn't a straight port: some changes have been made, such as "redesigned and expanded level areas, occasional enemy waves / arena fights and new weapons".

The work of modders Syndroid and NSKuber, a lot of the tweaks are on display in the video above, where you'll also learn that VR is supported (though you'll need Serious Sam 3 VR edition to play that). In addition to the changes outlined above, there are redesigned enemy and weapons from Duke Nukem Forever included, as well as a bunch of audio that you definitely wouldn't have heard in the original Duke Nukem 3D.

Are the other two episodes likely to rear their heads one day? It seems unlikely. "Due to limited time and resources I can't do the other episodes," Syndroid writes. "At least not in the same way the current episode was done." The modder adds that they might potentially do "do each episode 2 and 3 as single maps which would contain all the highlights of the respective episode in one level."

Details on installation are available on the Steam Workshop page. You'll need Serious Sam Fusion and a copy of Serious Sam 3 to run it. Cheers to DSOGaming for the heads up.