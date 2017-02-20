This is what it'd be like to control classic Doom with a Porsche 911

Getting Doom to run on devices that were not designed to run Doom is a satisfying pursuit, and YouTuber vexal knows this better than most. Only vexal's Doom experiments – or at least the one where he uses toasters as an input device – are not real. It looks feasible, but sadly, it's not real.

That doesn't take the shine off his latest video, which has a Porsche 911 running Classic Doom. It took me a few watches to be convinced that it is fake, because vexal's droll delivery and the fact that Doom has been known to run on anything from ATM machines to oscilloscopes makes it seem real. But alas, it's not. We'll get there, though. I believe it.