This is the best RTX 2070 deal we've seen so far, at $95 off

Update: The Amazon US deal for the RTX 2070 is sold out, but good news: B&H has the same RTX 2070 for the same price. Just click the little clip coupon at the side.

Original story: Amazon's deal of the day on PC gaming went live at midnight on the West coast, and one of its choice deals among many laptops and desktops is this price drop on an RTX 2070 XC Gaming graphics card. It's pretty much the biggest drop on this Nvidia card we've seen during the Black Friday period.

If we see it at a better price during Black Friday, we'll of course let you know, but for now that's a solid discount. EVGA's card has dual HDB fans and customisable RGB LEDs. If you can't wait for a bigger drop, which is more likely to happen next year, then maybe now is the time to buy. The base price for a 2070 is supposed to be $500.

