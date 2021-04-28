This indie game is a curious reminder of what it was like to touch others

When was the last time you gave someone a hug, a pat on the back, or even just a good, strong handshake?

Icelandic developer Torfi might not be able to fill that void completely, but their latest short game is a fond throwback to a time where businessmen could give each other hearty handshakes at the office. Set against an infinite ochre backdrop, you guide your little suited fellow towards another. Get close, and they'll raise their hands, grabbing firmly when within arm's reach.

(Image credit: Torfi)

Once you've made the deal, your new business partner will follow behind you—stumbling in a kind of comical, procedural animation style that immediately calls to mind Sub Rosa's suited capers. Off you trot in search of new mergers, searching through fields of potted plants to find new identical businessmen to add to your start-up with a good, authoritative wrist-waggle.

I haven't worked from a real office in years, but this is how I imagine business is conducted at one.

It's a very impressive distraction, and as far as I can tell, there's no end to the number of new colleagues you can acquire—buffing out your corporate board until your hand is utterly worn out. A Firm Handshake is free to download over on Itch.