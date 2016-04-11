This guy somehow beat all of Fallout 3 and its DLC without healing or dying

Who here remembers their first encounter with a Super Mutant Behemoth in Fallout 3? I do. I wish I didn't, but I do. I was blindsided outside Jury Street Metro Station and was given such a fright that I leapt from my real-life chair and awkwardly fell on top of my real-life mobile phone, cracking its screen in the process. A rough experience all round.

Which is why seeing Jon from YouTube group Many A True Nerd complete Fallout 3 and all of its DLC, without healing or dying, as part of his You Only Live Once series of videos leaves me feeling conflicted. On the one hand, I want to applaud such a spectacular achievement, but on the other I want to cry into my pillow at how simple he makes it look.

Anyway, here's a video of highlights from his final hour within Fallout 3's Broken Steel expansion. If you're short on time, skip to around the 26:40 mark where he gets a little flustered. It's pretty funny.

Impressive, huh? That's the culmination of eight months of hard work—a feat made even more remarkable by the fact Many A True Nerd's Jon calculates his "true health" count at the end (Fallout 3 allows health to regenerate) in the interest of honesty.

"I'm not quite ready to say exactly what's coming next, ladies and gentleman, I will confirm that soon enough indeed," says Jon there before signing off. "But, ladies and gentleman, I have spurs that jingle jangle jingle and it has been far too long since I felt the warm sands of the Mojave between my toes."

Thanks, Eurogamer.