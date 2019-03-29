This guy is making real versions of Sekiro's crazy weapons, like the spring-loaded axe

Every one of FromSoftware's recent games has been loaded with badass weapons, from Dark Souls' classic Moonlight Greatsword to Bloodborne's whip-sword. And Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware's grueling action RPG set in Sengoku-era Japan is no different.

Sekiro, the titular shinobi, has a special Shinobi Prosthetic arm that can be modified with all kinds of wicked tools. In my 35 hours of playing, I've collected everything from a wrist-mounted flamethrower to a spring-loaded spear that impales enemies and pulls them to me. It's an excellent arsenal, and now a mad-scientist YouTuber is bringing it to life.

His name is Colin Furze and earlier this month, he partnered with Activision and FromSoftware to create functional versions of Sekiro's very dangerous weapons. So far he's only completed the Shinobi Axe of the Monkey and the Iron Fortress tools, but both are incredibly impressive to watch in action.

The spring-loaded Axe of the Monkey is my favorite because it works almost perfectly. If you watch the video above, you can see how effortlessly Furze can flick the axe into his hand and retract it back into its cradle parallel with his arm.

The Iron Fortress shield is less impressive to me—if only because making a shield that not only fans out but can also weather a direct blow from an axe is a tall order. The shield still works pretty well all things considered. It's slow to expand compared to the in-game version, which fans out nearly instantly, and is too lightweight to test against real weapons so Furze does the next best thing and tests whether it can withstand a flame thrower. The result is great.

You can watch him actually making the Iron Fortress in a separate video.

It's all really impressive, and I'm excited to see what he's able to do with the rest of Sekiro's arsenal. It's not clear how many videos he intends to make, but given that some of the Shinobi Prosthetic tools are pretty out there (there's one that causes you to vanish into a cloud of raven feathers when attacked), I'm guessing Furze will only attempt the more plausible options.

But what do I know? Maybe Furze will find a way.

Thanks to Kotaku for the cool find.