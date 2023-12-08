This great settlement-building survival RPG just became a 4-player co-op game

Medieval Dynasty may have spent a couple of years in early access on Steam before launching its 1.0 version in 2021—but that doesn't mean the settlement building survival RPG is done adding new features. Not by a long shot.

Here's some excellent news if you've always dreamt of planning, building, and managing a medieval village with your friends: the long-awaited co-op update has arrived for Medieval Dynasty. A new map named Oxbow has been added, and up two four players can build and manage a settlement together, go hunting and exploring, complete new quests, romance NPCs, and even have snowball fights. Have a look at the update trailer below:

If you haven't played Medieval Dynasty, it's an interesting blend of survival, management, and RPG. Starting out with next to nothing, you can win favor with the local villagers by completing quests, forage, farm, and hunt for food, and build yourself a little shack on the outskirts of town. But as your skills grow you can do more than just manage your own house: you can entice villagers to join you and start your own dang town.

It's not easy! There's a lot of work involved, not to mention the challenge of surviving the cold winters and sweltering summers, but once your little village begins to grow you'll have extra hands to help you out. And you're in charge—plan the layout, assign roles to your settlers, and even start your own family.

Now, you can do all that with your friends along for the ride. I played it quite a bit back when it was in early access, and now that it's got co-op I'm extremely tempted to dive back in with a few friends. And wouldn't you know it, Medieval Dynasty is 25% off on Steam for the next week.