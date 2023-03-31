This flying car from Blade Runner feels right at home modded into Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 already borrows a fair bit from other standbys of the genre⁠—I've spent like 90 hours tooling around Night City on the bike from Akira (sorry, the "Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X"), why not add in some more vehicles that tickle the lizard-like "hey, I recognize that!" part of my brain?

Enter Nexus modder ctxrisec's Blade Runner Spinner (opens in new tab), which adds Ryan Gosling's spiffy air sedan from Blade Runner 2049 to CD Projekt's own vision of the dark future. The spinner honestly looks right at home in Night City: it has a retro, but still quite sleek design that wouldn't be out of place in a uh, "corpo rat's" garage, and I find it cuts a similar "luxury sports car but weird" silhouette to the Delamain cabs already in the game.

The spinner also, naturally, flies, building off the work of the excellent Let There Be Flight (opens in new tab) mod. As Chris wrote (opens in new tab) back in September, this is something that would absolutely rock as an official feature in Cyberpunk 2077⁠—we've traded a flying car future for an exploding car one in real life, so why not enjoy a little flight in our fiction? There's still the Phantom Liberty (opens in new tab) expansion on the way to make this beautiful dream a reality, but in the meantime, Let There Be Flight and slick custom vehicles like the Blade Runner Spinner are here to fill the gap.

Cyberpunk mods are pretty easy to install, just drag and drop the addon's files to your "Cyberpunk 2077\archive\pc\mod" folder, but ctxrisec's Spinner has a fair list of dependent mods you'll also have to install that I've listed below: