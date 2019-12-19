This Cooler Master gaming keyboard is just $50 right now

Cooler Master released the CK552 mechanical keyboard last year for $79.99, and it has gradually dropped in price since then. If you've been looking for a new keyboard, the CK552 is a particularly good option right now, as it's just $49.99 on Amazon—the lowest price yet.

This keyboard uses Gateron Red mechanical switches, which offer rapid response times and feel similar to Cherry MX Red switches. Other features include RGB backlighting (a must-have for any self-respecting PC gamer), a brushed aluminum design, a full-size layout, and a wired USB connection.

Cooler Master's desktop software can be used to set custom macros and lighting patterns. Unlike with some other mice and keyboards, the settings can be saved directly to the keyboard's flash storage, so you can plug it into another computer without the software installed and not lose any saved macros/lights.

Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard | $49.99 (save $10)

This mechanical keyboard with Gateron Red switches is at its lowest price ever. Make sure to click the coupon button on the product page to get the full discount.View Deal

