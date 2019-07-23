This 5TB Toshiba X300 hard drive is only $100 on Newegg

SSDs are great and all, but if you need a massive amount of storage, you still can't beat the price-per-GB of spinning hard disks. If you have a really big Steam library, you might be interested to hear that Toshiba's 5TB X300 Performance hard drive has dropped to $99.99 on Newegg. That's $10 less than the current Amazon price, and appears to be an all-time low for the drive.
The model in question is a 3.5-inch drive, so it will only fit in desktop PCs, and it operates at a speed of 7,200 RPM. It has a cache of 128MB, and Toshiba estimates it can run for roughly 600,000 hours before failing. If you're curious about real-world testing, it currently has 4/5 eggs on Newegg out of 290 reviews.
To get the full discount, add the drive to your cart, and when you're checking out, enter promo code EMCTCVW23. That will drop the price to $99. You can grab the drive from the link below.
Toshiba X300 5TB Performance Hard Drive | $99.99 (~$10 off)
This absolute unit of a hard drive seems to be at its lowest price ever, and Newegg is throwing in a SATA cable. Enter code EMCTCVW23 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.