This 500GB SSD is just $112 on Newegg right now

The Solid State Drive market is a competitive one, with plenty of options at good prices. There have been a few 500GB SATA SSDs floating at around $100, such as Crucial's MX500 for $114.99, but there's one that's slightly cheaper for the moment: Western Digital's 500GB 3D NAND SSD is just $111.99 right now, and it's one of the fastest SATA drives you can buy.

Western Digital owns SanDisk, so the WD Blue 3D SSD is just a re-branded SanDisk Ultra 3D drive. In real-world testing, the 1TB version has a 128K sequential read speed of around 554 MB/s, and sequential writes of roughly 500 MB/s. That's about as fast as SATA drives get.

You can buy the WD Blue 3D SSD from Newegg here. Make sure to use the coupon code EMCPUPE28 at checkout to get the full discount.

