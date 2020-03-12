This 27-inch IPS monitor built for gaming is on sale for $199.99

Acer's 27-inch Nitro VG271 gaming monitor tends to go on sale every so often, though it has only dipped as low as $199.99 one other time that I can recall (in early December of last year). That's $100 below its list price, and a really good value for what you're getting.

This is a 27-inch monitor built around an IPS screen. Generally speaking, IPS (and VA) panels offer better image quality and more flexible viewing angles compared to TN screens. This sometimes comes at the expense of speed (refresh rate and response time), though that's not the case here.

The VG271 offers a fast 144Hz refresh rate at its native 1080p resolution. Sure, a higher 1440p resolution on a 27-inch panel would be nice, though if you're simply looking for high framerates on a big display, this one fits the bill.

Other specifications include a 1ms VRB response time, 178-degree viewing angles (vertical and horizontal), 400 nits brightness, 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

HDR support is not the tipping point on this deal, as the brightness level is only the minimum required for VESA's DisplayHDR certification and won't really do HDR content justice. But it technically supports HDR content, and the rest of the features are desirable.