This 27" 1440p 144Hz G-Sync monitor from Dell is just $350 right now

Dell has a number of its monitors on sale right now, but perhaps the best deal is on the 'S2716DGR' monitor (great name, I know). It's a 27" 1440p monitor, with 144Hz G-Sync compatibility. Right now, you can get it for $349.99 from Best Buy, a $250 drop from the MSRP.

The monitor also has built-in USB ports, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1ms response time. For input, you get one HDMI connector and one DisplayPort. The only downside is that it uses a TN panel, but that's to be expected at this price.

You can buy the Dell S2716DGR from Best Buy here.

