Thief no longer has QTEs, does still contain customisable UI

In the spirit of the latest Thief news, this post contains QTEs. Please press the indicated key at the specified time, or you will die . Well, you might die. Okay, you probably won't die.

As part of Eidos Montreal's latest Thief community Q&A, lead level designer Daniel Windfeld Schmidt revealed that [PRESS 'X' TO NOT DIE] the QTEs present in the previous press demo had been removed, along with all other traces of arbitrary quick-time avoidance. According to Schmidt, such button bashing was only a minor part of the game, and thus there removal became an easy decision once fans had voiced concern over their inclusion.

"To begin with, there were very few instances of QTEs in the game," Schmidt writes, adding [PRESS 'W' TO NOT FALL AWKWARDLY OFF YOUR CHAIR, MAYBE SPRAINING YOUR ANKLE OR SOMETHING], "in fact there was only one in that whole hour-long E3 demo. However, given the strong reactions it evoked in the press and the community, it was an easy decision to do away with them entirely. So we're not doing it. No quick time."

So that's good, then. Although, also a little weird. If they were such a minor part of the game, why include them in the first place?

Schmidt's other answers focus on elements like the game's customisable UI and difficulty, and how tailorable it will be for those looking to do away with the 'Focus' mode that will be introduced for this version. While not revealing exactly what can be toggled on and off, his answer suggests that most of the Focus extras can be disabled.

"There is also the possibility to disable Focus and related abilities, as promised. This is in addition to the option to disable specific elements of the UI, like the reaction icons for NPCs. The UI list is pretty extensive, so don't worry, you will be able to get the game just the way you like it."

For more Thiefy happenings, you can read the full Q&A at the Eidos Montreal blog . [PRESS 'ALT+F4' TO BE FREE!]