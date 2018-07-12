These racing-themed office chairs are on sale for $52 today

We've tested a bunch of office chairs and gaming chairs, and have plenty of recommendations at various price points. If you just want something cheap, though, you'll find that today at Rakuten (formerly Buy.com).

The site is selling a "High Back Executive Bucket Seat Racing Style Chair" in three different color options, each one priced at $65. That's already pretty cheap, though there's a clickable coupon code (FDW13) that knocks the price down to $52, with free shipping to boot.

We haven't tested these chairs, but it's probably a safe bet they're not the on par with the Secretlab Omega, or most our picks. However, it's quite a bit cheaper. If you're on a tight budget and want that racing stripe, this is one of the least expensive options out there.

These chairs have bucket seats with padded arm rests. You can adjust the height, and of course they swivel and tilt. For what it's worth, the user reviews are mostly good. The white and black has the most user reviews (7,775) and is sitting at a slightly better than 4-star.

If you're interested, go here to browse the collection, or jump straight to your preferred color option:

