These are my favourite Black Friday microphone deals

Most headset or webcam mics are a disappointment at best, so a dedicated desktop microphone can be an easy way to hugely improve most setups. Most gamers could benefit from having a better quality mic for multiplayer sessions, and with streaming becoming ever popular, a good mic can be the difference between welcoming viewers or scaring them away. This makes mics a great addition to most setups, and often a great choice for the gamer who has everything else already.

The downside is mics are not the cheapest accessories, often seen as a bit of a luxury rather than a necessity. While there can be some good cheap options, pc microphones are a device where paying a little more can lead to huge gains in quality. Thankfully, Black Friday sales can give you the opportunity to pick up a great mic at a fraction of the usual cost.

We've been scouring the internet to find the best mic deals for all different use cases and price points. Whether you're just wanting clearer calls over coms for multiplayer gaming sessions or are feeling ready to bust onto the streaming scene, there are great options in this list of my favourite Black Friday microphone deals currently available.

For those on a budget, I've put the cheapest mic deals worth your time right at the top. I know you haven't got the time to be scrolling with all that hustle. Cheapest doesn't necessarily mean best deal though, so it's worth checking out the whole list to find the best mic for your use and budget.

RAZER Seiren Mini | Condenser mic | USB | 48kHz sampling rate | 20-20kHz frequency response | $49.99 $34.99 at Newegg (save $15)



Starting with the cheapest mic on the list, you'd be hard pressed to find a better option under $40. The RAZER Seiren Mini is our favorite budget microphone for gaming and streaming and is as simple as they come while still offering great sound. This means it's a bit bare bones, but if all you're wanting is a cheap mic there's no better choice. It would be nicer if it used a standard USB cable rather than Razer's proprietary offering and the lack of a mute button is a bit disappointing, but at this price, these are minor issues. $15 off the RRP is certainly better than a slap in the face, but it's not a huge discount compared to others on offer this sales season. You likely won't find much better out there in its price range, but If you're after a better quality mic, you can easily drop a little more cash for something nicer. Price check: $37.95 Amazon | $42.00 Walmart

HyperX Quadcast | Condenser mic | USB | 48kHz sampling rate | 20-20kHz frequency response | $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $70)

At the cost of two RAZER Seiren Mini mics you can pick up a heavily discounted HyperX QuadCast at Amazon. This is half off bringing the usually $140 device down to a much more budget friendly price of $70. Exactly the kind of offering we'd want to see in Black Friday sales. The doesn't have the fancy RGB of one of our favorite mics and it's bigger brother the HyperX QuadCast S, but performance wise it's certainly got the same sort of goods.



There's built in foam underneath the mesh grille which negates the need for a pop-filter, elastic suspension to prevent unwanted vibration, and a wide frequency response with 4 polar patterns for great sounding vocal recordings. If you've got a little bit more cash to drop and you're after a cheap mic, this is definitely the deal I'd be going after. Plus it's an attractive shade of red, and who doesn't want a red microphone? Providing it doesn't make this very good deal go even faster. Price check: $139.99 Best Buy | $139.99 Newegg

HyperX QuadCast S | RGB Condenser mic | USB | 48kHz sampling rate | 20-20kHz frequency response | $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Of course, if you're looking at HyperX Quadcast mics you could pay a bit more again and get the best looking mic around. Making it into the list of our favorite mics the HyperX QuadCast S, is the mic for a streamer or RGB fanatic looking to impress with its fancy lit looks. Unlike the standard QuadCast, the S boasts a full RGB range which can be customised in the HyperX Ngenuity software Otherwise this mic is pretty similar to the previously shown off QuadCast. You've got the great inbuilt pop filter, desk stabilisation and really decent sound. Which one you should get will come down to personal preferences and budget.



Price check: $132.99 Best Buy | $139.99 Newegg

Sennheiser Professional Profile set | Condenser mic + boom | USB | 48kHz sampling rate | 20-20kHz frequency response | $199.00 $179.00 at Amazon (save $20)

W A lot of mic users often end up upgrading to a boom arm sometimes after moving to a desktop mic. After all, the positioning of a mic can contribute hugely to the quality of your sound.



With the Sennheiser Professional Profile set, that's one less thing to worry about. This bundle stands out thanks to the quality boom arm matched with the superb USB-C microphone. This mic is excellent quality for its price, but unlike some of the competitors it is cardioid only. This is likely all you'd want to use for gaming and streaming anyway, but you'll want to have it closely positioned to the speaker, which is where the arm is extra helpful.



It's a shame the package doesn't include a simple desk stand for those that would like both, but everything else makes this the ideal package, especially for new Streamers wanting to start off on the right foot. Price check: $179.00 Walmart

Shure MV7 | Condenser mic | USB, XLR | 48kHz sampling rate | 20-20kHz frequency response | $249.99 now $224.00 at Amazon and Walmart - Save 10%

If you're really serious about podcasting or streaming, then a high quality mic is a must and we reckon this Shure model is the best overall for these roles. Yes, it's pricey and 10% off isn't exactly the most amazing deal, but if you're looking for the best PC mic around well, you've found it. When we're talking pure recording quality and functionality, the Shure MV7 just blew us away. Not only does it do a great job out of the box, but the software lets you go even deeper on getting the best quality out of your mic, for your space. This package doesn't even come with a stand (see the next deal for one that does) but for sheer flexibility and audio fidelity, this is a superb microphone. Price check: $224.00 Walmart