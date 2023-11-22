There's up to 50% off Elden Ring, Pac-Man, and One Piece goodies on the Bandai Namco store's Black Friday sale

Elden Ring - Standard Edition Vinyl | Marble-effect | $49.99 $34.99 at Bandai Namco (save $15)

This Vinyl set features 17 tracks that were selected as fan faves across Elden Ring's complete original soundtrack, and it's only available on the official store.

Bandai Namco has set up its own Holiday Shopping Spree this Black Friday, and is offering massive discounts on gaming merchandise. We're talking deals on everything from Elden Ring figurines and vinyl records, to Dragon Ball Z plushies, and even limited edition bundles for next to nothing.

You can jam the 'SAVE10' coupon code in at the checkout for an extra 10% off, too.

Right now on the Bandai Namco store, you can get the PS5 One Piece Odyssey Limited Edition bundle at a ridiculous $100 discount—that's $29 down from $129.

There's not much in the way of Dark Souls merch sadly, but Elden Ring likers will be pleased to see this Festering Fingerprint Vyke figurine on sale for $37.49. That's half price compared to its usual $75 asking price, and he comes with three pairs of optional hands, Vyke's War spear and a Flame of Frenzy effect piece, to boot.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Dragon Ball Z - Cell First Form | Poseable | $74.99 $52.49 at Bandai Namco (save $22.50)

Cell in their first form comes sully poseable, with four pairs of optional hands, three faces, and an optional head and tail. It stands 6.7 inches tall, and is about to absorb my wallet with a discount like that.

For the retro gamers among us, there's a great selection of Pac-Man gear. For one thing, this translucent Pac-Man nanoblock collection is now down to $18 from $35. I imagine it would give whoever you're buying for something to do over the Holiday period, and it even comes with a free birthday cake model for them to put together—no idea why, since Pac-Man's birthday isn't till May.

Either way, his assailants haven't been forgotten either. There are Pinky, Inky, Blinky and Clyde T-shirts all for just $10, down from $35. You can nab a Pac-Man hoodie for less than $15, and there's even a sweet street-style Pac-Man windbreaker that's $60 off right now.

There's also some great deals on Little Nightmares 2 merch, like this gorgeous two-tone tee design for $8, as opposed to the usual $18.