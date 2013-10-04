The Wolf Among Us opens up for pre-orders, Episode One arrives later this month

Telltale's next interactive comic game, The Wolf Among Us , has just popped up on Steam for pre-orders. Given how much everyone loved last year's The Walking Dead (and how much Hollander enjoyed his time with a The Wolf Among Us hands-on ), it's one of my most anticipated games of the jam-packed fall gaming season.

Set in the 80s-era scummy underside of New York, the game serves as a prequel to Bill Willingham's fantastic Fables comic series. As Sheriff Bigby Wolf, you work to solve a nasty murder in a cell-shaded comic art style that Telltale fans will recognize. There will be tough choices to make, but I hope the emotional payload will be slightly smaller than the brutal ethics of The Walking Dead (Episode 3—you know what I'm talking about). There will be more action this time around, and the fighting mechanics have been completely overhauled.

The five episodes retail for $5 each, but you can shave a bit off that if you pre-order the whole season at once. Episode 1 will land sometime this month.