The Wolf Among Us Episode 2 to be released early next month

Fans of The Wolf Among Us, Telltale's fantasy noir adventure, have been pounding the dark, mean streets in search of clues to the game's mysteriously missing second episode. The adaptation of the Fables comic book hasn't been spotted since the first episode, Faith, was released in mid-October of last year. And despite Telltale's reassurance that release date info was incoming , owners of the episodic series had been left wondering if they were chasing a red herring.

Wait, is there a herring in Fables? Either way, Telltale have provided some more details of the elusive second chapter. While there's still no exact release date, there is a release window: the first week of February.

"Ep 2 should be available the first week of February," announced Telltale's president Kevin Bruner on their community forum . "We are very concerned about the long delay for this episode, but this is one of those occasions where several things conspired against us (not to mention the additional delays due to the holidays). I won't dive into the details, but it's been an unusual and specific set of circumstances and we do not anticipate it happening again as we go forward with the rest of the season.

"So there you have it. First week of February!"

While the reason for the delay remains a mystery, then, it's nice to have confirmation that the episode is due soon. It will hopefully spell the end of a strange period of community drama, where the combination of Fable's delay, The Walking Dead: Season 2's launch, and the announcement of two other upcoming adaptations led some to speculate that the developer was spreading itself to thin. As with Valve's Diretide drama, though, the real issue seems to be the lack of communication. I'd imagine the studio's fans would be more than willing to accept a delay, but the lack of any communication with the community gave rise to some rampant speculation. At least the community didn't take to bothering car manufacturers in this instance.