The Witcher season 3's first teaser just dropped and yes, that's still Henry as Geralt

The Witcher season 3 (opens in new tab) on Netflix is getting closer—and it's close enough now that Netflix has dropped the first official tease for Henry Cavill's monster-hunting swan song.

Netflix started turning the crank on the hype machine earlier today with this tweet of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennerfer, and a brief, simple message: "Hold tight. 'Til tomorrow."

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

To be clear, because there's been quite a bit of confusion on this point, that's Henry Cavill as Geralt in the image. Cavill famously bailed on The Witcher (opens in new tab) after the revival of Superman (which all fell apart (opens in new tab) just a couple of short months later) and is being replaced by Liam Hemsworth (opens in new tab), but not until season 4—Cavill will continue to portray Geralt through season 3.

That looming torch-pass has led to quite a few Twitter followers mourning the end of the series after this "final" season, the implication being that once Cavill leaves, so will they. Objectively, I think it's a little unfair to Hemsworth and The Witcher production team to write off the show post-Henry, but as someone who remains thankful that only one Star Wars movie was ever made and it was thus not sullied by a series of increasingly puerile sequels that never actually happened, it's an urge I can relate to.

(Image credit: Twitter)

At least one fan had the presence of mind to ask about the real hero of the series, who was noticeably absent from today's tease:

Where. Is. The. Bard?!? pic.twitter.com/agkH2WeBGSApril 24, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, there's been no further word about what Netflix's tweet might mean. We expect The Witcher season 3 to arrive this summer so it's about time for the marketing machine to fire up, but there's no overlooking that "'til tomorrow" bit. Is Geralt simply telling Ciri to be brave? Or is something bigger happening—a season 3 preview, perhaps? Netflix hasn't said, but you can bet that lots of people are eager to know.

I've reached out to Netflix to ask if any coins are about to be tossed, and will update if I receive a reply.