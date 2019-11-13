The Witcher on Netflix has been renewed for a second season

The first season of The Witcher on Netflix is still more than a month away, but hopeful fans of the games and the books got a shot of good news today when showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that a second season has been confirmed.

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures... in Season Two.I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1eNovember 13, 2019

A Variety report says that the second season will begin production in London early next year, and is expected to debut sometime in 2021. Henry Cavill will return as Geralt, and Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will also be back as Yennefer and Ciri.

Netflix itself dropped the word too.

Geralt's adventure is only beginning....The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujINovember 13, 2019

It's a big vote of confidence for a show that still hasn't been seen by the public, but the trailer that was released earlier this month looked very promising—more than I expected, to be honest. It's also a big plus that, perhaps unlike certain other big-time fantasy epics that have passed across your screen recently, a long-term plan has already been laid out: Hissrich said recently that she's already got seven seasons of the show mapped out.

Netflix's own Witcher feed simply retweeted the announcement and we don't need to see that twice, so here's a clip of Geralt in the tub instead. Netflix's The Witcher debuts on December 20.