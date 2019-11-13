Popular

The Witcher on Netflix has been renewed for a second season

By

The first season isn't out yet, but Netflix is already down for more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first season of The Witcher on Netflix is still more than a month away, but hopeful fans of the games and the books got a shot of good news today when showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that a second season has been confirmed.

A Variety report says that the second season will begin production in London early next year, and is expected to debut sometime in 2021. Henry Cavill will return as Geralt, and Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will also be back as Yennefer and Ciri.

Netflix itself dropped the word too.

It's a big vote of confidence for a show that still hasn't been seen by the public, but the trailer that was released earlier this month looked very promising—more than I expected, to be honest. It's also a big plus that, perhaps unlike certain other big-time fantasy epics that have passed across your screen recently, a long-term plan has already been laid out: Hissrich said recently that she's already got seven seasons of the show mapped out.

Netflix's own Witcher feed simply retweeted the announcement and we don't need to see that twice, so here's a clip of Geralt in the tub instead. Netflix's The Witcher debuts on December 20.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments