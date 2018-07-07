The Witcher 4 should be all about Ciri, says Geralt's voice actor

The Witcher 4 should move its focus away from Geralt and concentrate on Ciri, says Geralt's voice actor.

Talking to Gamereactor (via Videogamer ), voice actor Doug Cockle discussed his work on Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. He was then asked if he thought Geralt's cameo in SoulCalibur VI would be the last time the actor would reprise Geralt, particularly as CD Projekt RED has been clear that Geralt's arc was unlikely to stretch beyond the trilogy.

"If you're leading into The Witcher 4, I can only say I have no idea, although I think it will be," Cockle said. "This is my own opinion, and CD Projekt Red knows what they are doing, and I have no idea what the plan is, but... If I was CD Projekt Red, I would make The Witcher 4, but I would be focusing on Ciri."

"In The Witcher 3 she hints at visiting other worlds, and I think a game around her visiting those different worlds would be a cool Witcher 4."

Of course, CD Projekt RED is currently tied up with Cyberpunk 2077, a FPS, open-world RPG that promises diverse romance options . Here's a rundown of everything we learned about it at E3 .