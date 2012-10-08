The Walking Dead Episode 4 out tomorrow

It seems like it hasn't been that long since we suffered through the emotional gauntlet of Telltale's Walking Dead Episode 3, but a tweet has burst from the earth with a rasping rattle to inform us that Episode 4 will be out... tomorrow.

While I wouldn't even think of spoiling where we last left our battered band of survivors, the teaser for the upcoming chapter created a palpable sense of paranoia. Penned by former PC Gamer EIC Gary Whitta, we can't wait to sink our remaining, rotted teeth into the penultimate piece of this post-apocalyptic saga. We'll just be sure to have tissues and ice cream on hand this time.