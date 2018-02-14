The trailer for China's mobile PUBG game is a wild live action ride

The mobile version of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds recently rolled out in China, and as we all know, nothing says "videogame launch" like a videogame launch trailer. This one is a quite a thing to behold too: It's a live-action ensemble event, filled with gunfire, explosions, dangerous driving, and bodies dropping like October leaves in a stiff breeze.

There were a few bumps on the way to officially releasing PUBG in China, as the authorities threatened to ban the game because it runs counter to "social core values and traditional Chinese culture and ethical norms." That all changed a month later when Chinese giant Tencent won the right to publish the game in the country, in accordance with all appropriate regulations.

The video is reminiscent of the "Surprise" trailer Activision released for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, although I have no idea who any of the performers are. Neither do I know what they're saying, although the gist of it is clear enough, and it's unmistakably PUBG. More importantly, it looks like a lot of fun—and it's a lot more interesting than any PUBG promos I've seen on our side of the water. Keep an eye out in particular for the iconic frying pan.

Bets on how long until PUBG makes the jump from PC to mobile to the movies? We already have a killer script ready to go.